When the clerk read the roll call three times last week, five California Republicans in swing districts found themselves contemplating either backing House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan — a divisive, far-right hardliner — or voting for someone else.

“Jim Jordan wasn't the easiest candidate for me to be able to market back in a blue district like mine, but he's a leader and he would have done a good job in my opinion. But he's not the nominee now so we've got to move forward and figure out who the right person is,” said Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., who represents a district which Biden won in 2020. “But I do believe whoever it is has to be able to come to the swing districts and help us rally, help us raise money, help us get the vote out and win the swing seat so we can actually keep the majority.”

The Republican majority in the House — now just four members strong after a retirement earlier this term by Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, to care for his ailing wife — could be saved or sank by a handful of California swing districts in 2024: California’s 13th, 22th, 27th, 40th and 45th districts. The five Republicans already have a target on their back, which has only grown over the last several days with their support for Jordan.

“Every vote I take, I face backlash, every opportunity they weaponize against myself,” said Garcia. “It's part of the gig right? I'm in a district where I'm down at 29% Republican, so I believe in Revelations 3:16 that says you're either hot or cold, and if you're tepid, you get spewed out.”

“I vote my principles, I vote in accordance with the Constitution and what I think is right, and then we go communicate like hell with our constituents and explain why I'm voting a certain way,” Garcia added.

In Orange County, Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif. is the target of a new billboard ad in the works by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. The board seeks to tie Steel to both Jordan’s extreme views, as well as former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Jordan for the gig as Speaker. PCCC declined to share information on the ad buy or how long the billboard would appear.

“A dozen swing-district Republicans and counting have now voted to make a Trump puppet, insurrection supporter, and far-right extremist who would cut programs like Social Security the face of their reelection campaigns. We and others will remind voters of that over and over again,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the PCCC in a statement to Spectrum News.

We did reach out to Steel’s camp for comment on the ad, but have not heard back.

But veteran California GOP strategist Anne Dunsmore says she thinks any attempts to tie California Republicans to Jordan, the former president, or extreme ideologies, will fall flat.

“People here, and I think in California, in general are going to judge whether or not these candidates have done anything for their constituents,” argued Dunsmore. “They're not going to be moved by what somebody was forced to do or not do in Washington, D.C. I think everybody understands it's an impossible body of water to navigate.”

“The biggest card the Democrats have is tying anybody to being 'MAGA,' which is unfortunate, because America does need to become great again. Unfortunately, that tag is associated with Trump,” Dunsmore continued. “I think it's understood that he's put a lot of campaigns, including probably the speakership fight, in jeopardy. I hope he's taking responsibility for that. I hope he recognizes that, as president, he can't do anything unless he has a majority in the House. And we don't have a majority in the House right now. We have it in numbers, but not in action and not in solutions. So the majority means nothing.”

But Democrats argue that voters should be paying attention to how their members of Congress are voting.

“You have, particularly five California Republicans who have claimed to be more moderate and have claimed to want to really represent everyone, be more independent, and that just not been the case,” argued Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif. “They all voted for Jim Jordan multiple times, they voted for someone that believes in a national abortion ban, someone that does not believe LGBTQ plus people should have any rights, someone that only wants tax cuts for large corporations and billionaires. And so I think that clearly, some of these congressional members are not being honest with their constituents and with the public. They supported Jim Jordan, and that was really a shame to see.”

With election day more than a year away, it’s unclear how much this struggle by House Republicans to elect a new House Speaker will resonate in the 2024 election cycle. But until a new speaker is elected and legislative business returns to normal order, it’s likely the dysfunction of the conference will continue to dominate the news cycle.

“Hopefully, whoever the nominee is can inspire people to get behind them, even if they maybe didn't vote for him in conference and recognize that the need and the most important thing now is to fill the seat. It does need to be someone who's competent, we can speak on behalf of the entire party and keep the majority,” said Garcia.