The White House on Friday unveiled details about the $106 billion spending package President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve, the bulk of which will go toward helping Ukraine and Israel in their wars. Biden foreshadowed the request in an Oval Office address Thursday night.

Nearly $7.5 billion would be spent on countering China and securing the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

And $13.6 billion would be dedicated to securing the U.S. border with Mexico, countering the smuggling of fentanyl into the country and addressing other issues related to migration, including providing state and local governments with money to shelter migrants released from federal custody, combatting human trafficking, and repatriating deported migrants.

Included within those proposed expenditures is more than $50 billion for the U.S. defense industrial base to ensure military readiness.

“Taken together, this budget request is critical to advancing American national security and ensuring the safety of the American people,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a call with reporters Friday morning.

On Thursday night, Biden argued the U.S. could pay a higher price down the road if the funding is not approved.

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction,” he said. “They keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the president’s request “should earn bipartisan support,” although there has been growing resistance among Republican lawmakers to providing Ukraine with additional aid.

“In the coming weeks, the administration looks forward to continued engagement with members of both parties to reach a comprehensive bipartisan agreement and invest in critical national priorities,” Young said.

Many Republicans have been pushing to hold separate votes on funding for Ukraine and Israel. On Thursday, 11 Senate Republicans wrote a letter urging Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., not to package them.

“I think what the president did is completely disgraceful,” Sen. J.D. Vance told Fox News on Thursday night following Biden’s speech. “If he wants to sell the American people on 60 billion more to Ukraine, he shouldn't use dead Israeli children to do it. It was disgusting.”

Another obstacle for Biden’s proposal is the gridlock in the House, which has been without a speaker for more than two weeks since voting to oust Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. House Republicans have failed to unite behind a candidate who can get the 217 votes needed to be elected.

Young directed her letter Friday making the White House’s case for the funding to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, who has limited powers unless Congress acts to expand them.

“That is a matter for the House to work out,” Young said.

“We're doing our job here by letting Congress know what the critical needs are, and we expect them to act and act swiftly,” she added.

After falling short twice, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was again seeking the speakership Friday. He said during a morning news conference that Biden’s spending request was further proof of “why we need to get the House open so we can evaluate the package. We can't do that, can't vote on that, can't pass anything in that until we get the House open.”

Jordan said the U.S. needs to help Israel, but he noticeably did not mention Ukraine during the news conference.

Congressional Republicans have repeatedly hammered Biden over his border policies, which they view as weak. But Young assailed House Republicans for not voting on a package introduced in August that included $4 billion to address immigration and border security. That proposal also included Ukraine aid and other spending.

“We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act,” Young said. “As we've said repeatedly, Congress needs to take action to provide sufficient resources for the border.”

In May, the Republican-led House passed a bill that would revive a number of Trump-era policies, including border wall construction and asylum restrictions.