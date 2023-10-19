The number of private sector jobs in New York increased over the month by 7,500 in September, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The number of private sector jobs stands at 8,261,800.

New York's private sector jobs, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 119,400, or 1.5%, over the year in September, which was less than the 1.9% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in August to 4.0% in September. At the same time, the state's labor force, seasonally adjusted, increased by 4,100. Consequently, the statewide labor force participation rate increased from 61.5% to 61.6% in September 2023, matching its highest level in a decade.

The number of private sector jobs in New York state is based on a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.