WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House remains without a speaker after Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio lacked enough support during floor votes Tuesday.

Three Florida Republicans voted for other candidates. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and John Rutherford voted for current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Rep. Carlos Gimenez voted for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis was not present Tuesday afternoon because he was attending a funeral, but he supports Jordan.

All other Florida Republicans voted for Jordan, including Rep. Laurel Lee. In an interview with Spectrum News Tuesday morning, she said it was time for the conference to unite behind him. Earlier this month, she opposed the motion to vacate brought forward by Rep. Matt Gaetz that led to the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.

"We are in a situation where a very small number, just a handful of members of our conference aligned with the Democrats to remove a Speaker who was very popular with Republicans here in DC," Lee said. "So I understand the feelings of some of the members who are reluctant to move forward. But at the same time, we very clearly need to be able to do our work in Congress."

Lee, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee with Jordan, said she believes he has what it takes to bring the conference together.

"I know that he understands our conference. He understands the challenges that we face ahead as Congress, and I think he has a real ability to build a bridge amongst different members of our conference," she said.

While Republicans remain divided, Florida Democrats are united behind their nominee for speaker, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.