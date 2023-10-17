President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday – the former to show support for the country as it reels from Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 surprise attack, and the latter to meet with Arab leaders as concerns increase that the raging war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

It comes as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on Gaza to root out Hamas militants responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, to demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack and to consult on next steps," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President [Abdel Fattah el-Sissi], and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," she added. "He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."

“We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza. That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said of the second leg of Biden's trip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s travel to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip grows more dire and as Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile territory to root out Hamas militants responsible for what U.S. and Israeli officials say was the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust.

Biden is looking to send the strongest message yet that the U.S. is behind Israel. His Democratic administration has pledged military support, sending U.S. carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask Congress for upward of $2 billion in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.

Blinken made the announcement early Tuesday after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Biden was set to travel to Colorado on Monday for an economic announcement, but the White House announced it was canceling the trip so the president could participate in national security meetings in Washington, fueling speculation that he might announce a trip to Israel.