President Biden’s reelection campaign has launched an account on the Truth Social media network founded by former president and GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

“We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny,” the Biden reelection campaign posted on X Monday on its handle @BidenHQ. “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.”

"[A] thing about campaigns is sometimes you just do things for the lolz," Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager Rob Flaherty wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

News of the campaign's plan to join the platform was first reported by Fox News.

The new account uses the same handle as the Biden campaign’s X account, which has 249,000 followers. As of early afternoon Monday, @BidenHQ on Truth Social had 562 followers.

Declaring “Malarkey ends here,” the account promises “just the facts, Jack.” The campaign made its first post to Truth Social at 1:45 p.m. ET Monday, saying, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

@BidenHQ has since posted a Fox News clip featuring GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying Donald Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt and set the stage for today’s inflation, and clip from NBC's “Meet the Press” with GOP candidate Nikki Haley also deriding Trump for “suggesting the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should be executed.”

Trump launched Truth Social in February 2022 after his accounts were suspended on Twitter and Facebook in 2021, due in part for his praise of people engaged in violence at the Capitol on January 6. Truth Social currently has about 2 million members.

“Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. “Unfortunately for Biden, his continuation of spreading misinformation to gaslight the American people in order to distract from his disastrous record won’t work and they’ll be ratioed to oblivion.”