A videographer working for Reuters was killed in southern Lebanon, the news agency reported Friday.
Issam Abdallah was providing a live video signal about skirmishes at the Alma al-Shaab border village with Israel when a group of journalists came under attack.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the outlet said in a statement.
Reuters also said that two of its other journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, were wounded.
“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues,” Reuters said. “Our deepest condolences go out to those affected, and our thoughts are with their families at this terrible time.”
According to the Associated Press, an Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists who were covering clashes at the southern Lebanese border. At least six other journalists were injured, including two from Reuters and two from the Al Jazeera news channel.
Al Jazeera said the journalists had gathered for safety in the village, clustered in a single spot, and were wearing blue bullet-resistant vests that said “Press.”