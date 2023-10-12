The U.S. government is arranging charter flights to help U.S. citizens and their immediate family evacuate from Israel, the State Department said Thursday.

The flights will start Friday for Americans who have been unable to book commercial transit and are seeking a safe way to leave the country.

What You Need To Know The State Department is arranging charter flights to help U.S. citizens and their immediate family evacuate from Israel



The flights will begin Friday



The State Department said travel options will be augmented in the coming days



27 U.S. citizens were killed when Hamas attacked Israel; 14 are unaccounted for

The State Department said once they are out of Israel, they will be able to make their own travel arrangements to destinations of their choice. Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement Thursday that “initial transportation options will be augmented in the coming days.”

He said senior officials are actively working with airlines and international partners to provide more options to U.S. citizens who are trying to leave Israel or return to the United States. The State Department anticipates the initial travel options will “facilitate the safe departure of thousands of U.S. citizens per week.”

Americans in Israel who are looking for assistance to leave the country are encouraged to complete a crisis intake form at travel.state.gov.

Since Hamas attacked Israel, more than 2,600 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured on both sides of the conflict; 27 U.S. citizens were killed in the attack and 14 are unaccounted for, the White House said Thursday. It is unknown if any of those who are missing are being held hostage by Hamas.