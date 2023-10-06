Rep. Kevin McCarthy has denied reports that he will step down from Congress before the end of his term after his ouster as Speaker of the House this week.

Instead, he said plans to run again in 2024, aiming to keep his hold on California’s 20th Congressional District.

McCarthy announced his plans Friday outside of the speaker's office at the Capitol.

“I’m staying, so don’t worry,” McCarthy told reporters before confirming that he will, indeed, run for reelection. “We’re going to keep the majority and I hope with the people I got here, we’re going to expand it further.”

“I’m still here, doing my job,” he said, before denying that he was ever “considering” resignation.

Earlier Friday, Politico reported that McCarthy was considering resigning from his house seat before the end of his term, citing sources familiar with the matter, just days after he was deposed from his position leading the House of Representatives.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to vacate the speakership after McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. A handful of House Republicans then joined with House Democrats to remove McCarthy as speaker on Tuesday, making him the first speaker to be removed in such a manner. His tenure as speaker was the third-shortest in American history.

McCarthy declined to state if he has decided to support a potential successor for the speakership. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have both risen as contenders for the seat.

"They're both good friends. I've talked to both of them about [the job]," McCarthy said. "I talk to a lot of members."