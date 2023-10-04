For the second time in nine months, the House of Representatives must begin the arduous process of electing a leader.

The chamber voted Tuesday to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker, leaving the chamber paralyzed until a new leader is elected.

The House will be in recess until next week, with an election for a new speaker expected Oct. 11.

Here is a look at some declared and potential candidates – some more plausible than others, in the latter case – to become the 56th speaker.

Steve Scalise

The No. 2-ranking House Republican since 2019 and part of Republican House leadership since 2014, Scalise has the résumé to be the next speaker. The Louisiana congressman declared his candidacy on Wednesday after reportedly began making phone calls to members Tuesday night to gain their support for the speakership.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who led the charge to remove McCarthy, said Tuesday that Scalise is “the type of person that I could see myself supporting.” That’s a sign Scalise might be able to secure the backing of both far-right and moderate Republicans.

Scalise, who turns 58 on Friday, was nearly killed in 2017 when a left-wing extremist opened fire on lawmakers during a practice for the annual congressional baseball game, wounding Scalise and three others. In August, Scalise announced he is battling multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He said the cancer was detected early and is “very treatable.”

Jim Jordan

The chairman of powerful Judiciary Committee, Jordan, R-Ohio, confirmed Wednesday morning that he is running for the gavel.

"We got to unite the conference," Jordan told Spectrum News on Wednesday. "Based on the outreach we've done and stuff coming into us from colleagues, they think I'm the guy that can do that."

New:



Briefly spoke with @Jim_Jordan 1-on-1 about his run for House Speaker.



Why is he willing to abandon chairing @JudiciaryGOP, a long-desired post?



"We got to unite the conference...[colleagues] think I'm the guy that can do that."



Talked with Trump about it?



"I have not." pic.twitter.com/e0GOVClDkE — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2023

Conservative hardliners nominated Jordan, 59, for speaker in January, but he continued to back McCarthy for the job and said he looked forward to running the Judiciary Committee, which has been investigating the so-called “weaponization” of the federal government against conservatives and President Joe Biden’s alleged ties to his son Hunter’s foreign business deals.

But with McCarthy out of the picture, Jordan’s views on potentially become speaker have shifted.

Jordan told Spectrum News on Wednesday that he believes he can unite the factions within the conference – the far-right Republicans and the moderates – and move the House GOP forward.

Jordan has served in Congress since 2007 and was the founding chairman of the far-right Freedom Caucus in 2015.

Kevin Hern

Like Jordan, Hern was nominated for speaker in January by GOP members who wanted an alternative to McCarthy. And also like Jordan, he voted for McCarthy on every ballot.

This time around, Hern, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, appears to be going after the job. He told Newsmax on Tuesday night that he’s been asked by “many” people to consider running.

“We need somebody who can unite the party, move forward, do the appropriations bills, cut the spending so we get inflation under control, lower the gas prices — things that matter to Americans,” Hern said. “ … They want real results, and I believe I can deliver those if the people up here want to put me in that place.”



A former McDonald’s franchise owner who earned the nickname “McCongressman,” Hern, 61, has served in the House since 2018.

Tom Emmer

Emmer’s name has been floated by some Republicans. The Minnesota congressman was elected majority whip this year and previously served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Emmer, 62, has said he’s not interested in pursuing the speakership and has thrown his support behind Scalise. The Washington Examiner reported that Emmer has been making calls to pitch himself for majority leader, not speaker. But if Scalise’s bid hits any roadblocks, it’s possible Emmer recalculates.

Donald Trump

The speaker has always been a member of the House, but the Constitution does not clearly state that is a requirement.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said Tuesday he will nominate Trump as speaker. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the former president is the “only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting.”

Asked about that possibility Wednesday, Trump said, “A lot of people have asked me about it,” but he said his focus is on running for president.

“If I could help them do it in the process, I would do it,” he said outside a New York courtroom where his business is being sued by the state for fraud. “But we have some great people in the Republican Party that could do a great job as speaker.”

Trump already will have to juggle campaigning for president in 2024 with attending multiple criminal trials — he faces 91 charges across four indictments. He has pleaded not guilty to every count.

Others

Some other names that have been floated by Republicans or in the media as possible McCarthy successors include Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, chairman of the Budget Committee; Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, chairman of the Rules Committee; Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who was nominated repeatedly by Freedom Caucus members in January; and Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, chairman of the Financial Services Committee and the interim speaker.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who chairs the House Republican Conference, has reportedly ruled out a run for speaker but might pursue majority leader or majority whip if those positions become open.

Spectrum News' Taylor Popielarz contributed to this report.