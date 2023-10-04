BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mr. Goodbar in Buffalo's Elmwood Village typically opens at 3 p.m. on weekdays and noon Saturday and Sunday.

However, owner Bobby Rabb said this Sunday the bar will start serving at 9 a.m. ahead of the 9:30 a.m. kickoff for the Buffalo Bills playing in London.

"We had a lot of people reach out to us on social media and inquire if we were going to open up early and we were going to open up early and hold off on alcohol sales but now this gives us an opportunity to do that earlier," Rabb said.

She said the bar would have missed deadlines to apply for a special liquor permit which usually requires 30 days' advance notice to municipalities and an application to the state Liquor Authority 15 days prior to the event. However, in this case, the city waived the requirement and the Liquor Authority is accepting applications until the end of business Friday.

"We're a small business and we have a lot of things going on and that was recognized by our local, county and state and they helped us along tremendously," Rabb said.

When the Bills last played in London eight years ago, bars and restaurants were not allowed to serve alcohol without a special permit until noon. In 2016, the state Legislature passed what was known as the Brunch Bill, allowing them to start at 10 a.m. Bars with permission can begin as early as 8 a.m. Sunday.

State Restaurant Association President Melissa Fleischut said it's unusual for the state to do this, specifically for something like a football game, but would like to see it become a trend.

"We were huge proponents of the Brunch Bill when it initially came out and were trying to pass it so this is just consistent with that," Fleischut said. "We love that the state is being flexible to help our business thrive."

Rabb said the governor being from Buffalo may have been a factor.

"It can't hurt," he said. "I know she's a Bills fan so I know that can't hurt."

Goodbar expects, even at breakfast time, to have a pretty big crowd.

"We get great attendance here for games and we have a real big Bills fanbase that comes in here and loves coming to the bar and celebrating with all the fans and taking in the excitement from in here so I'm hoping it's no different," Rabb said.