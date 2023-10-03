Former President Donald Trump’s campaign issued a statement Monday night calling for the Republican National Committee to cancel all future primary debates.

Calling off the debates would allow the party “to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election,” the statement by campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said.

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” the statement continued.

Trump has declined to participate in either of the first two GOP debates, citing his commanding lead in the polls. According to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average, Trump has support from 55.4% of Republican voters. His closest competitor is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 13.7%. No one else is polling above 8%.

The next debate is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

The Republican National Committee did not respond to an email seeking a response to the Trump campaign’s statement.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Trump’s most vocal critic among the GOP field, posted the Trump campaign’s statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and blasted the former president for spending campaign donations and RNC funds on his legal defense. The criminal charges against Trump include counts related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The former president has falsely and repeatedly claimed there was widespread fraud in the election.

“If Trump actually cared about voters or lawful elections, he would reimburse the RNC and his campaign and spend that money on election integrity,” Christie wrote. “Don’t hold your breath, he won’t. He’s a hypocrite and a coward who will do and say anything to advance his own interests and silence some of his critics by ducking and trying to cancel debates.”

A spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign said in a statement to Spectrum News: “Donald Trump should defend his record to the American people and debate Ron DeSantis on their vision and specific plans to stop American decline and restore our country. But Trump knows he can't defend his record, and he isn't the fighter he was in 2016.”

The campaigns for the other five candidates who participated in the second debate last month in Simi Valley, California, have not responded to emails from Spectrum News.