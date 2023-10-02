New York state has identified 18,000 job openings involving 400 employers who are willing to hire migrants and asylum seekers who have reached legal work status in the U.S., Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced Monday.

Hochul has been imploring state business leaders over the last few weeks about securing employment for asylum seekers, which she has said repeatedly will solve two solutions at once: addressing the humanitarian crisis with the migrant influx in the state that has filled shelters while also addressing businesses' labor shortages.

The Biden administration two weeks ago offered Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelan migrants, who make up a good amount of those currently in New York. Under that authorization, Venezuelans who arrived in the United States on or before July 31 of this year are eligible for legal status for 18 months. They can also apply to legally work without having to wait 180 days.

The jobs announced by Hochul on Monday include those in accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturiong, construction and others.

Here are the jobs available by region:

New York City: 9,801

Capital Region: 523

Central New York: 673

Finger Lakes: 205

Hudson Valley: 2,896

Long Island: 1,294

Mohawk Valley: 120

North Country: 208

Southern Tier: 98

Western New York: 1,521

Other: 1,084

"Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work — so let's put them to work," Hochul said in a statement. "Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers."

The governor in August directed the state Department of Labor to conduct outreach to employers to determine which jobs could be filled with migrants and asylum seekers.