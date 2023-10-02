Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Monday accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., of striking a “secret side deal” with Democrats on funding for Ukraine before Congress passed a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

In a floor speech, Gaetz did not call for a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker, as he has threatened, but he suggested such a motion is still likely later this week, or possibly later Monday.

Congress passed an 11th-hour bill Saturday night to fund the government at current spending levels for 45 days. It also added money for disaster relief but did not provide additional assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

“What was the secret side deal on Ukraine?” Gaetz, who vehemently opposes aid for the country, asked during his speech.

The Florida congressman pointed to comments Sunday by President Joe Biden, who said Republicans promised to hold a separate vote on Ukraine funding.

“I fully expect the speaker to keep his commitment for the secure passage and support needed to help Ukraine as they defend themselves against aggression and brutality,” Biden said in a White House speech.

Gaetz was one of 90 House Republicans to vote against the measure. He said Sunday he plans to file a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker this week after McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass the short-term spending bill.

“So let me get this straight: To extend Joe Biden’s spending and Joe Biden’s policy priorities, the speaker of the House gave away to Joe Biden the money for Ukraine that Joe Biden wanted,” Gaetz said Monday.

“It is going to be difficult for my Republican friends to keep calling President Biden feeble while he continues to take speaker McCarthy's lunch money in every negotiation,” Gaetz continued.

McCarthy said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that he supports funding for Ukraine but indicated he will try to tie it to border security measures.

Gaetz argued that McCarthy’s comment “confirms the existence of a secret deal.”

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to an email from Spectrum News seeking comment about Gaetz’s claims.

Gaetz called on McCarthy to disclose “what commitments were made to President Biden.”

“Mr. Speaker, I would ask that these questions be answered soon because there may be other votes coming today or later this week that could be implicated by the answers to these questions,” Gaetz said. “Members of the Republican Party might vote differently on a motion to vacate.”

Outside the Capitol, Gaetz told reporters he did not call for a vote to remove McCarthy as speaker in his speech Monday because so many House members had not yet arrived back in Washington following the weekend. He also said he plans to continue issuing motions to vacate until McCarthy is gone.

"Like I’ve said, it took Speaker McCarthy 15 votes to become the speaker," the Florida congressman said. "So until I get to 14 or 15, I don’t think I’m being any more dilatory."

Under an agreement with House Republicans before he was elected speaker in January, McCarthy agreed to allow a single member of the chamber to make a motion to remove him as speaker, with which Gaetz has repeatedly threatened McCarthy.

The speaker said Sunday he believes he’d survive a vote to oust him.

“This is personal with Matt,” McCarthy told “Face the Nation.” “Matt voted against the most conservative ability to protect our border, secure our border. He’s more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something.”