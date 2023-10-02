Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., announced Sunday he is stepping down from a role in House Democratic leadership over his views about the 2024 presidential election.

In August, Phillips, citing polls showing most Democrats prefer the party to nominate someone other than President Joe Biden, called on fellow Democrats to launch a primary challenge against the president.

A third-term congressman, Phillips had been serving as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. He will continue to be a member of the House and the Democratic caucus.

“I have decided to step down from the DPCC & Democratic Caucus leadership,” Phillips said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While politics & official work do not mix, it’s clear my convictions about 2024 are incongruent with the position of my colleagues & that was causing discomfort. I was not pressured or forced to resign.

“To the contrary, @RepJeffries has provided space & place for all perspectives, and I celebrate him and our DPCC Chair, @RepJoeNeguse for their authentic & principled leadership,” Phillips added. “I’ll continue to put people over politics, and ask our Congress and country join me. Onward!”

Phillips said in August he was mulling a presidential run himself but had hoped someone who was better positioned to take on Biden would join the race. To date, no one has answered his call.

Phillips has said he believes there is a “grave risk of another Trump presidency” and is concerned about the tepid support for Biden, whom he has called “a remarkable man.”

“This is not about him,” Phillips told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” in August. “This is about listening to people, and I'm afraid in this bubble here in Washington, people get real tone deaf real fast.”

After earlier appearing to back down from the idea of running, Phillips said last week he is still considering it.

“I haven’t ruled it out,” Phillips said during an interview on the podcast “The Warning With Steve Schmidt.”

“I’m concerned that something could happen between now and next November that would make the Democratic Convention in Chicago an unmitigated disaster,” Phillips said.

A CNN poll last month found that 67% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than Biden, 80.

The president currently faces two challengers: former environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and activist and author Marianne Williamson. Both are widely considered long shots to win the nomination.