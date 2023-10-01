Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres declared the prevention of a government shutdown "a win for the American people.”

"It's a defeat for the far-right of the Republican Party, which was intent on wreaking havoc on the economy," Torres told anchors Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1. "If the far-right had succeeded in shutting down the government, it would have been catastrophic for the U.S. economy."

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Saturday night that will fund the government through mid-November, averting a government shutdown for at least six more weeks.

The bill passed the Senate Saturday in a 88-9 vote, with nine Republicans voting against it. The measure passed the House earlier Saturday in an overwhelmingly bipartisan 335-91 vote. Ninety Republicans and one Democrat in the House voted against the bill.

The resolution doesn't include $6 billion in aid for Ukraine, which was a key priority for the White House.

"I'm concerned about the resistance to aid for Ukraine coming from the far-right of the Republican Party," Torres said. "It is a concern. But again, the need to keep the government open and the need to protect millions of workers and millions of contractors was the priority."

Torres, who represents most of south Bronx, called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to govern on a bipartisan basis instead of "surrendering himself to the far-right of his party."

"The far-right of his party consists of arsonists who are intent on burning everything down — the leadership of their own party, the full faith and credit of the United States, the federal government itself," Torres said. "And so the burden falls on Kevin McCarthy to demonstrate leadership."

When asked about fellow New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulling a fire alarm in a congressional office building just before House lawmakers voted to pass the funding bill, Torres said he wanted to "reserve comment until I've seen all the video footage and reviewed all the facts."

"There's no need to politicize. We should allow the professionals to conduct a review and reveal the facts, and then we could all draw conclusions from there," Torres said.

However, Torres called the idea that Bowman was attempting to delay Saturday's vote "baseless speculation and an attempt to politicize the issue."

"I have not spoken to my colleague, but I don't know him to be malicious person at all," Torres said. "I actually know him to be a fundamentally decent person."

Bowman, who represents parts of the north Bronx and Westchester County, released a statement late Saturday night, claiming that he was not trying to delay the vote.

"It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open," Bowman said.