SANTA ANA, Calif. — The White House says a government shutdown would affect 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers.

For the employees who help screen passengers and packages at airports, the effect will be right in their pocketbook, with a pause of immediate pay. In other words, they would work without a paycheck for the time being and, following the shutdown, would receive back pay.

Spectrum News 1 heard from an employee of the TSA who is also an American Federation of Government Employees union representative for his colleagues at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, about going through a shutdown for a second time. A flier also shares his thoughts about the shutdown and the potential effects on travel.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, a government shutdown could cost the country’s travel economy $140,000,000 per day.