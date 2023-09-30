The death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein at age 90 on Friday morning leaves a great hole in California’s political landscape.

While the state mourns, an important — and pressing — question remains as the federal government prepares to shut down until a new budget is passed: who will finish her term?

What You Need To Know The death of Sen. Dianne Feinstein left a hole in California's political landscape — and an empty seat in the United States Senate



Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to appoint a Black woman to take Feinstein's place, in response to the backlash for replacing Kamala Harris with Alex Padilla in 2020



But Newsom said he will only appoint a "caretaker" to the seat, so as to give a candidate in the 2024 election an incumbent's advantage



Some Black Democrats believe that Lee is the best choice for the appointment, asking what the difference is between Padilla's appointment and giving Lee the nod

Gov. Gavin Newsom previously pledged to appoint a Black woman to the seat, should it open up ahead of the 2024 election. That promise followed disappointment from Newsom’s appointment of Alex Padilla to fill the Senate seat of then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We are incredibly hurt and disappointed in the governor’s decision,” Tasha Brown, the then-chair of the California Democratic Party Black Caucus, said in 2020. “Through a stroke of a pen, his actions have denied a Black female representation in the United States Senate.”

But earlier this month, Newsom told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would only seek to appoint an interim senator to the position — someone who would not compete in the 2024 election to win the seat outright.

In his interview, Newsom said he didn’t want to tip the scales of the race in favor of a candidate — and, accordingly, that he wouldn’t appoint any of the three candidates who are already campaigning for the seat.

The only Black woman in the race to succeed Feinstein is Rep. Barbara Lee, the Oakland-area Democrat who has served in the House since 1998. Lee is one of three prominent Democrats competing in California’s open primary, alongside Reps. Adam Schiff of Burbank and Katie Porter of Irvine.

In a statement released after Newsom’s interview, Lee said that "the idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election."

“The challenge that is being faced is, he’s attempting to keep his word. But to appoint a Black woman as a ‘caretaker’ or temporarily does not stay within the spirit of the agreement, and that’s what this comes down to,” said Tracie Stafford, a vice chair of the California Democratic Party’s Standing Committee on Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. “The spirit would be to appoint someone who would run permanently, so if we look at who has congressional and civic experience, someone ready to hit the ground running and relationships to represent California at this level, we’re talking about a handful of people.”

A handful of candidates

Generally speaking, that handful includes women who are currently in elected positions: Members of Congress, statewide officials, mayors and county supervisors alike.

But any elected official whose appointment comes with the ”caretaker” agreement would need to resign from their current position and would hold the job only until January 2025.

The question is then, asked Pomona College political science professor Sara Sadhwani, are any of the potential candidates “ready to end the career that they’re doing right now, to leave the job they’re doing right now, for a very short term position?”

Shirley Weber, California’s Secretary of State, only won election to the seat in 2022 — and prior to that, was appointed to the position to succeed Alex Padilla. Weber served in the California Assembly for eight years prior to her appointment. (According to her office, Newsom has not offered the job to Weber.)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell counts nearly 2 million people as her constituents in the county’s Second District — more than the populations of 19 states and territories. She won the seat in 2020, and is coming up on the end of her first term.

Though the seats are now limited to three four-year terms, the body has long held an allure; LA County supervisors have traditionally been known as the “five little kings” for the authority they wield — and "the incredible power to allocate a budget that is $43 billion," Sadhwani said.

Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles and a former congresswoman, only recently won a very expensive electoral fight to become the head of the city. She reportedly has a strong relationship with Newsom but, as Sadhwani noted, Bass supported former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa for governor against Newsom, which might factor against her.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is up for reelection and, according to polls, appears vulnerable. Only 23% of city residents polled by the San Francisco Chronicle in September thought positively about the mayor's last three years in office; 35% said she was doing a "poor" or "very poor" job.

“She’s a bit polarizing, given perhaps the state of the city of San Francisco,” Sadhwani said.

Rep. Maxine Waters, who is among the most senior members of Congress after winning her seat in 1991, is reportedly uninterested in the job, telling the Los Angeles Times that she supports Barbara Lee’s appointment to the position.

“So we have this handful of women in our state, and the challenge is, they’re in postions where an interim situation would not make sense,” Stafford said.

The players and the game

Which then circles back to Lee — and back to Newsom’s insistence to not appoint a candidate for the 2024 contests to finish Feinstein’s term.

“There are so many qualified Black women the governor could appoint to fill Sen. Feinstein’s remaining term,” Brown told Spectrum News in a statement. “However, California does not have to look very far, since the best person for the job is already running for it and has more experience than everyone else.”

She said that she believes the importance of diversity in the Senate hasn’t diminished since Harris was elevated to the White House, leaving Congress’s upper chamber without a representative with lived experience as a Black woman. Stafford concurred.

“Every ethnicity has a different lens through their experiences,” Stafford said. “We want a Black woman because she has the lens of being at the bottom of the [American] caste system, and she generally has the empathy and understanding to easily relate, or ask the questions of others as needed.”

The political calculus of appointing Lee makes sense to her — Lee, Stafford said, is “qualified, ready to step in, knows the players and knows the game” — even as she understands the challenges Newsom faces in making the appointment.

The question she’s asking is, what’s so different about appointing someone to Feinstein’s seat with little more than a year in their term, and appointing Padilla to Harris’s seat with just under two years left in that term?

“I understand it is the thumb on the scale, but this is the way politics works. Why is it OK to say ‘this is how politics work’ with everyone else, but not in this case, when there’s a Black woman involved?” she said. “If all other things were equal, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation.”