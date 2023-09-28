As the government faces an ominous shutdown deadline this weekend, California congressman and Senate hopeful Adam Schiff is introducing two bills aimed at protecting those in vulnerable housing situations.

Sciff's legislation seeks to protect funding for affordable housing programs, and also seeks to create a housing office focused on ensuring vulnerable people can hold on to stable housing



In 2018, the longest government shutdown on record, most of HUD’s employees were furloughed, leaving renters that relied on housing assistance programs stuck without assistance or communication California Reps. Lou Correa and Julia Brownley have co-sponsored legislation preventing members of Congress from being paid during a shutdown; Rep. Jimmy Gomez is seeking to stabilize federal child care funding

Schiff is introducing the Affordable Housing Stability During Shutdowns Act Thursday, which aims to protect funding for affordable housing programs within the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and the United States Department of Agriculture should the government shut down.

Schiff is also introducing the Eviction Protection Act of 2023 Thursday, proposing the creation of a new office within HUD, the Office of Eviction Prevention, to ensure that vulnerable community members remain safely and stably housed. Fellow California Democratic Reps. Kevin Mullin and Mark Desaulnier have signed on as co-sponsors.

The shutdown, Schiff said, will affect essential federal payments for people relying on Section 8 housing assistance or similar rental assistance programs.

“This legislation would essentially keep those payments going even during the shutdown,” Schiff said in an interview with Spectrum News. He’s still hopeful that a shutdown can be avoided, and that the Senate’s funding stopgap continuing resolution will be sent to the floor by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“But if not, I want to make sure there's legislation in place that protects people that makes sure they can stay in their homes. That doesn't result in any more uncertainty in the affordable housing market because it's already difficult enough for people to find landlords that will accept federal rent payments,” Schiff said.

When the government shut down for 35 days in 2018, the longest on record, most of HUD’s employees were furloughed, leaving renters that relied on housing assistance programs stuck without assistance or communication.

Schiff’s bill, according to a fact sheet obtained by Spectrum News, would exempt and make available funding for the most crucial rental assistance programs during a government shutdown such as Section 8 housing choice vouchers, project based vouchers and rental assistance payment programs; HUD’s Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program, which provides affordable housing to over 400,000 low-income older adults; and rental assistance through USDA Rural Development, which helps nearly 300,000 tenants afford rent in rural development-financed multifamily housing.

Schiff isn’t the only California Democrat pushing legislative action ahead of a government shutdown.

Reps. Lou Correa and Julia Brownley co-sponsored North Carolina Rep. Wiley Nickel’s “No Budget, No Pay Act,” which would prevent members of Congress from being paid during a government shutdown. And Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., who chairs the Congressional Dads Caucus, sponsored the “Child Care Stabilization Act” which aims to provide $16 billion in mandatory funding each year for the next five years to continue the successful Child Care Stabilization Grant program.

A government shutdown in California would force over 213,000 active duty and reserve personnel serving in the armed forces to work without pay, and could see over 187,600 federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay.

“Families in Southern California should not be forced to pay the price for House Republicans’ inability to govern. An extreme MAGA shutdown would force millions of our troops and government employees to work without pay, risk air travel disruptions, jeopardize access to food assistance for families, and so much more," Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., said in a release to her constituents. “It is unacceptable that House Republicans are willing to hurt working families, damage our economy, and endanger our national security in an attempt to pass their extremist agenda.”

Schiff called the looming shutdown “sad” and that it could have been “easily avoided.”

“There's a bipartisan fix to this, but you have this internal Republican Party fight in the house, where McCarthy can't control his own conference. He's not strong enough to control his own members and, and so he's putting the country through all of this. And it's awful,” Schiff said, lamenting the shutdown's potential for harming savings, retirement funds, trading markets and even the country's credit rating.

“If you're getting certain government payments, Social Security or Medicare or otherwise, you may see a delay in getting those payments. The most immediately impacted are people who work for the federal government who may be furloughed," he added. "Law enforcement and some military personnel may be furloughed — they may get paid and should get paid, and I think will get paid ultimately — but it may mean they don't get paid right away, and that can be a real hardship.