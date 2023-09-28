House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden kicked off Thursday as they and Democrats clashed over whether there is any evidence linking the president to wrongdoing.

What You Need To Know House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden kicked off Thursday as they and Democrats clashed over whether there is any evidence linking the president to wrongdoing



The House Oversight Committee is holding the first hearing since Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced earlier this month that he was opening the inquiry



Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., began the hearing by insisting the panel has “uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family's financial gain” and “lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family's corrupt business schemes"



But Jamie Raskin, the top-ranking Democrat on the committee, insisted there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden and attacked House Republicans for pursuing the impeachment inquiry as the federal government moves closer to a partial shutdown this weekend unless Congress passes a spending measure

The House Oversight Committee is holding the first hearing since Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced earlier this month that he was opening the inquiry. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., began the hearing by insisting the panel has “uncovered a mountain of evidence revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family's financial gain” and “lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family's corrupt business schemes.”

Comer claimed Joe Biden, as vice president, “spoke, dined and developed relationships with his family's foreign business targets.”

House Republicans have claimed Joe Biden has been directly involved in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business affairs, but they have not yet produced any solid evidence proving the elder Biden profited from his son’s business deals or that Hunter Biden’s professional interests influenced his father’s actions as vice president in the Obama administration.

President Biden has repeatedly denied having any involvement in or knowledge about Hunter Biden’s business affairs, and the White House has accused Republicans of promoting conspiracy theories.

However, Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which is also investigating the president, said at the hearing that evidence suggests Joe Biden “was not just aware of his son's business dealings, but he was connected to them.” He suggested then-Vice President Biden played a role in Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings and claimed Joe Biden used Air Force Two to transport Hunter Biden and a business associate to Mexico City in 2016, among other allegations.

“Whether it was lunches, phone calls, White House meetings or official foreign trips, Hunter Biden cashed in by arranging access to Joe Biden, the family brand,” Smith said. “The Biden family and their associates received millions in payments from foreign sources, including from Russia, China, Ukraine, Romania.”

But Jamie Raskin, the top-ranking Democrat on the committee, insisted there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden and attacked House Republicans for pursuing the impeachment inquiry as the federal government moves closer to a partial shutdown this weekend unless Congress passes a spending measure.

“We're 62 hours away from shutting down the government of the United States of America,” said Raskin, D-Md, early on in Thursday's hearing. “And Republicans are launching an impeachment drive based on a long debunked and discredited lie.

“If the Republicans had a smoking gun, or even a dripping water pistol, they wouldn't be presenting it today, but they've got nothing on Joe Biden,” Raskin said.

The Maryland congressman also argued, citing social media posts by former President Donald Trump, that Republicans’ true motivation for the inquiry was retribution for Trump’s two impeachments.

Raskin opened his remarks by arguing that, because the full House did not authorize the impeachment inquiry, the proceedings violate House rules barring members from disparaging the president.

Raskin also called a motion to subpoena Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian businessman who was a key figure in Trump’s and Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, which led to Trump’s first impeachment. Parnas wrote a letter to Comer in July claiming “the narrative you are seeking for this investigation has been proven falsey many times over.”

On a party-line vote, Republicans voted to table Raskin’s motion.

Three witnesses are testifying at the hearing, none of whom appear to have any direct knowledge about the allegations. They are forensic accountant Bruce Dubinsky; former Assistant Attorney General Eileen O’Connor, who worked in the Justice Department Tax Division; and George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

“By opening an impeachment inquiry, our investigation is now focused on whether President Biden engaged in impeachable offenses under the U.S. Constitution,” Comer said. “It empowers Congress, elected by the people, to continue providing the answers, transparency and accountability that the American people deserve.”

The White House on Thursday issued several statements in response to the hearing, saying time is running out “until the government shuts down because of extreme House Republicans’ chaos and inability to govern" – sending similar messages every 30 minutes counting down until the deadline. Democrats at the hearing also spoke with a countdown clock set up on the dais next to them.

"The consequences for the American people will be very damaging – from lost jobs, to troops working without pay, to jeopardizing important efforts to fight fentanyl, provide food assistance, and more. Nothing can distract from that," the White House's statements read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.