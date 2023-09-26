The field for Wednesday's Republican battle royal has shrunk.

Seven hopefuls for the Republican presidential nomination were named Monday night as participants in the event scheduled for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. — one fewer than the field of participants in the first debate.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been ruled out for Wednesday's primary debate, falling short of the heightened support criteria for the event set by the hosting Republican National Committee, which made its announcement Monday night.

Former President Donald Trump will also miss out on the debate. However, he's doing so by choice — he's opted to counter-program the event by visiting workers at an automotive parts manufacturing plant in Clinton Township, Michigan.

The seven participants who will be on stage Wednesday are otherwise the same from August's debate: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; former Vice President Mike Pence; tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

To qualify for the second debate, candidates needed at least 3% support in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and two polls from among Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Candidates also needed at least 50,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20 or more states or territories.

DeSantis is currently polling second in national support (13.8% support; Trump is at 55.2%), though he's trending in the wrong direction.

An average of national polls by analytics blog FiveThirtyEight indicates that DeSantis has lost ground since July 1, when he had 23.4% support.

Candidates also must have signed a "Beat Biden" pledge — one affirming that they will support the eventual Republican nominee, whomever that may be. However, as national polls currently stand, Trump is expected to carry the banner for the GOP going into the 2024 general election, leaving a tall task ahead of the other candidates.

"The fight on that stage is to become the alternative to Donald Trump," said Bob Shrum, Director of the Center for the Political Future at the University of Southern California. "Nikki Haley made some progress in the last debate. Vivek Ramaswamy made some progress, although I don't think he has staying power. And Ron DeSantis was quite disappointing, almost not there in the last day. So for him, this is really critical."

Spectrum News' Cassie Semyon contributed to this report.