Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar wrote in his weekly newsletter on Sunday that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the nation’s highest ranking military officer, “would be hung” in a better society.

What You Need To Know Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar wrote in his weekly newsletter on Sunday that Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the nation’s highest ranking military officer, “would be hung” in a better society



“In a better society... General Milley would be hung,” the Republican wrote. “How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered”



Gosar’s writings came two days after former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary frontrunner, expressed similar sentiment on social media



Gosar has a history of controversial, bigoted and violent comments, as well as associating with extremists

The comment came in a passage about the timeline of the military response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, with Gosar arguing without evidence that Milley and then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi colluded to delay the National Guard’s response to make then-President Donald Trump look bad as his supporters attempted to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“In a better society... General Milley would be hung,” the Republican wrote. “How this traitor remains in office is a question we need answered.”

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy did not immediately respond to questions of whether any discipline or repercussions were being considered for McCarthy’s fellow Republican lawmaker.

Gosar’s writings came two days after former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s 2024 presidential primary frontrunner, expressed similar sentiment on social media. He accused the general of treason and said "in times gone by" Milley's alleged crimes would be punishable by death.

In an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called Trump’s post about Milley “just the latest in a pattern of outrageous attacks on the people who keep this country safe,” but largely skirted around addressing the attacks on the general.

Gosar has a history of controversial, bigoted and violent comments, as well as associating with extremists. In his newsletter on Sunday, he referred to Milley as a “homosexual-promoting-[Black Lives Matter]-activist” and “deviant,” defended a man convicted of charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, denied the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and responded to a critical letter from an Arizona woman by telling her to “lay off the booze.”

In April, Gosar linked to an article referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland as “Jewish warmongers.” And last year, he spoke at a gathering of white nationalists in Florida hosted by Nick Fuentes, who has praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust. A staff member of Gosar’s was revealed to be a prominent supporter of Fuentes earlier this year.

In 2021, Gosar was censured by the House and removed from his committee assignments for posting an animated video that included scenes of him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden. McCarthy and House GOP leadership allowed Gosar back on committees after Republicans took control of the House in January.