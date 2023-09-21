Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson alleges in her new memoir that Rudy Giuliani groped her on the day of the U.S. Capitol attack, writing that the former New York mayor was “like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

In her forthcoming book, “Enough,” Hutchinson claims the incident took place backstage at then-President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech just before the riot. Giuliani, a personal attorney to Trump, put his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt,” she wrote, according to reports. The Guardian was the first to report on the accusation.

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” Hutchinson wrote. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin.

“I fight against the tension in my muscles and recoil from Rudy’s grip … filled with rage, I storm through the tent, on yet another quest for Mark,” she added, referring to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, her boss.

“She claims that I groped her in a tent on Jan. 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech, etcetera,” Giuliani said during an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday night. “I’m gonna grope somebody with a hundred people [around]? First, I'm not going to group somebody at all. And No. 2, in front of like a hundred people?”

Charles Burnham, a lawyer for Eastman, called Hutchinson’s accusations “libelous” in a statement to CNN.

Hutchinson emerged as a key witness in the House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into the attack on the Capitol and the events leading up to it.

In her June 2022 testimony, she made a number of explosive claims, including that Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of his presidential limousine and lunged toward a Secret Service agent when he was told he would not be driven to join his supporters at the Capitol. Hutchinson also claimed Trump said Vice President Mike Pence “deserves it” when learning rioters were chanting “hang Mike Pence!” and that Meadows told a White House official Trump didn’t “want to do anything” to stop the violence that had unfolded.

Hutchinson’s book will be released Tuesday.

“Cassidy Hutchinson’s desk was mere steps from the most controversial president in recent American history,” reads a description of “Enough” on the website of publisher Simon & Schuster. “Now, she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis, where she risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington.”

Hutchinson’s allegation comes amid a series of other legal problems for Giuliani.

The former New York City mayor faces 13 criminal racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia in connection with efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results there. Giuiliani has pleaded not guilty.

Last month, a federal judge found Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud. He conceded in a court filing that he made false claims about the mother and daughter, but he continued to argue his attacks were protected by the First Amendment.

In May, a woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Giuliani sued the former New York mayor, alleging he coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages.

This week, Giuliani’s former lawyer sued him, claiming Giuliani owes him $1.36 million of nearly $1.6 million in legal fees he’s racked up from investigations into his efforts to keep Trump in the White House. Giuliani said in a statement he’s “personally hurt” by the lawsuit and argued the fees were excessive.

In July, a legal ethics committee in Washington recommended Giuliani be disbarred there for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. His law license was suspended in New York in 2021 for the same reason.