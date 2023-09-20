U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced one of the first major awards from the CHIPS & Science Act is going to a New York-based consortium.

Known as the Northeast Regional Defense Technology Hub, the consortium will get $40 million from the Department of Defense’s Microelectronic Commons Program and aims to bring together academia, industry and government organizations to help New York’s chips industry with innovation, attract new companies, strengthen the workforce and bolster the industry.

“This first-ever Department of Defense Microelectronics Commons Hub award is booster fuel for the rocket that is Upstate New York’s booming microchip manufacturing industry,” Schumer said in a statement. "From the Capital Region to Central NY to New York City, this major award from the Department of Defense will help us seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in cutting-edge semiconductor technology and to train our workers to make major chip investments in the state like Micron and GlobalFoundries’ proposed expansion a success and ensure the next major breakthroughs for semiconductors are discovered here in New York State.”

The funding comes from the $2 billion CHIPS for America Defense Fund, part of the CHIPS and Science Act passed Congress last year.

“This transformative federal grant is not only a major investment in New York’s chips ecosystem – it’s an acknowledgment of everything we’ve accomplished so far to establish Chips Country in our state,” Hochul said. “From our groundbreaking Green CHIPS legislation to Micron’s historic $100 billion commitment for a new campus creating 50,000 jobs in Central New York, we are laying the groundwork for a global hub for semiconductor businesses right here in New York State."