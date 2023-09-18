Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton will perform at a campaign fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tickets to the Monday night event at a private estate in Beverly Hills start at $3,300 and have a maximum contribution of $6,600.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon at this gig for truth, unity, peace and posterity with the Kennedy team,” Clapton said in a YouTube video posted with the open invitation on the Kennedy24 web site.

The $3,300 ticket includes the Clapton performance and remarks from the candidate. The $6,600 ticket includes a private reception with RFK, Jr. and special guests, according to the Kennedy campaign.

Earlier this year, Clapton had attempted to donate $5,000 to the Kennedy campaign, but it was refunded for violating Federal Election Commission rules about accepting donations from foreign nationals. Clapton is British.

Clapton and Kennedy have both expressed skepticism about various aspects of the COVID pandemic. In early 2021, the British rocker said he had a disastrous experience after receiving the vaccine and that propaganda had overstated its safety. Clapton later teamed up with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Van Morrison for the song “This Has Gotta Stop” to protest COVID lockdowns.

While Kennedy testified before Congress this summer that he has “never been anti-vax,” he has told various media outlets that no vaccine is safe and effective and spread a discredited theory about vaccines causing autism.

In July, during a private dinner with media members at a New York restaurant, he suggested that COVID was “ethnically targeted. It attacks certain races disproportionately,” he said. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact.”

The Anti-Defamation League and other groups have condemned his remarks as antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Clapton has also drawn criticism for supporting Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters, who was banned from performing in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this year for being “one of the world’s most widely-known antisemites,” the city council said.

The Kennedy campaign’s Clapton fundraiser comes three days after an armed man carrying a loaded gun showed up at an LA event where Kennedy planned to give a speech for Hispanic Heritage Month. The man had presented himself as part of Kennedy’s security team before he was arrested. Over the weekend, Kennedy posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he has sought Secret Service protection from the Biden administration.