House Republicans reached a deal aimed at averting a government shutdown, but the short-term spending bill faces long odds in the Democratic-led Senate and quickly received criticism from several GOP members of the House.

What You Need To Know House Republicans reached a deal aimed at averting a government shutdown, but the short-term spending bill faces long odds in the Democratic-led Senate and quickly received criticism from several GOP members of the House



The so-called “continuing resolution” would fund the government through Oct. 31 while cutting federal spending by 1% from current levels



The proposal also includes a border security bill passed by the Republican-led House in May that would revive a number of Trump-era policies, including border wall construction and asylum restrictions



Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline for funding the government

The so-called “continuing resolution” would fund the government through Oct. 31 while cutting federal spending by 1% from current levels. The bill would spare the Defense and Veterans Affairs departments from cuts but slash the budgets of other government agencies by 8%. It leaves flexibility for disaster relief.

The proposal also includes a border security bill passed by the Republican-led House in May that would revive a number of Trump-era policies, including border wall construction and asylum restrictions. The spending bill also would block much funding related to migrants, including for transporting them into the country’s interior. It stipulates that migrants awaiting asylum hearings must be detained or transferred to a safe third country.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline for funding the government. During shutdowns, most federal workers are furloughed and non-essential functions of the government are disrupted, including the processing of passport applications, food safety inspections, IRS operations and trash pickup at national parks.

The bill was not negotiated by House leadership, but rather by members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus and the pragmatic Main Street Caucus, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., of the HFC and Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., of the Main Street Caucus.

“HFC Members have worked over the weekend with the Main Street Caucus on a path forward to fund the government and secure America’s border,” Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Freedom Caucus chairman, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We now have a framework for our colleagues across the House Republican Conference.”

While having the majority of the House back the bill could give Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., greater leverage in negotiations with Democrats, several House Republicans immediately indicated they would not support it.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida called the proposal “a betrayal to Republicans” because it does not strip funding to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia or for special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she opposes the continuing resolution because it does not do enough to roll back Democratic policies and does not require employers to use the Department of Homeland Security’s “e-verify” system to determine the eligibility of their employees.

“No money for Ukraine, COVID, or weaponized Gov,” she added in a post on X. “America First!”

Added Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.: “A CR is a continuation of Nancy Pelosi’s budget and Joe Biden’s policies.”

Before the deal was announced, McCarthy on Sunday cautioned members of his party against opposing a spending bill.

“I understand the frustration we have with this administration,” McCarthy told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “But it’s a difference of strategy,” McCarthy warned. “I’ve been through shutdowns and I’ve never seen somebody win a shutdown because when you shut down you give all your power to to the administration. How are you going to win your arguments to secure the border if the border agents don’t get paid?

“These are Republican bills,” he added. “These are the most conservative bills going forward. But remember, you don’t get it all your own way.”