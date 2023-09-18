WASHINGTON, D.C. — Communities across Florida will be receiving millions of dollars in federal funding to plant new trees. The Forest Service has awarded $1 billion in grants for nearly 400 projects across the country aimed at improving air quality and reducing temperatures in urban areas.

What You Need To Know The Forest Service announced $1 billion in urban and community forrestry grants



The City of Tampa and the City of Orlando will each receive $1 million grants for tree planting, maintenance, restoration and workforce development



Rep. Kathy Castor says the funding will help combat extreme heat

Communities across Florida will be receiving millions of dollars in federal funding to plant new trees. The Forest Service has awarded $1 billion in grants for nearly 400 projects across the country aimed at improving air quality and reducing temperatures in urban areas.

The cities of Orlando and Tampa will each receive $1 million to plant and maintain trees.

Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor says the funding will help fight “extreme heat,” and aid the city of Tampa’s goal to plant 30,000 trees by 2030.

“This is the hottest year on record and in neighborhoods that don't have trees and shade, the temperatures are higher. So, that's not safe for kids to play outside or people who are working. It can really help with electric bills if you have a good tree canopy,” Castor said.

Castor says state policies have made it easier to remove trees for real estate development.

“The GOP controlled legislature kind of gutted the ability of local communities to set high standards for trees, and allowed developers to cut them down. We've lost a lot of grand oak trees and beautiful old canopy cover for real estate development,” she said.

The funding for the grants comes from the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden last summer, which had no Republican support.

Assistant Director of the U.S. Forest Service Beattra Wilson says the Administration anticipates millions of trees will be planted across the country as a result of the initiative, with a focus on underserved communities. In addition, the awards will help fund tree maintenance and community engagement programs.

“We are working with communities that might not have been served or are seeking resources, in terms of nature based resources in their communities. And, so we are sitting and spending time. We've empowered our awardees to make sure that they are looking and spending time to see what the community would like to see,” Wilson said.

The Forest Service grants will let communities choose which native trees to plant.

The largest grant to a Florida entity went to Miami Dade County Parks for $10 million.