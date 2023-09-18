Local sales tax collections in New York grew by 4% in August compared to the same month in 2022, according to data released Monday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office.

DiNapoli said collections reached $1.78 billion, which is higher than the $67.9 million collected in August of last year.

In New York City, collections totaled $760 million, an increase of 1.2%, or $9.1 million. County and city collections in the rest of the state totaled $913 million, an increase of 5.6%.

Schuyler County experienced the strongest growth at 63.3% while Orleans County had the largest decline at 7.7%.

“Local sales tax collections in August continue a pattern of moderate increases in 2023,” DiNapoli said. “With overall growth having all but returned to pre-pandemic rates, local officials should budget accordingly and monitor cash flow for the foreseeable future.”

Monthly sales tax collections are from the cash distributions made to counties and tax-imposing cities by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, and the amounts are based on estimates of what each municipality is due.