In the federal case accusing him of retaining national defense documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to recover them, prosecutors also allege Trump asked for a computer server housing security video footage to be deleted.

Asked in an interview with "Meet the Press" anchor Kristen Welker about the charge, Trump said, “That’s false.”

“Would you testify to that under oath?” Welker asked the former president.

“Sure, I’ll testify,” Trump responded.

Trump, who is running for president again, called the charge “fake” and then repeated his favorite attack line about special counsel Jack Smith, calling him a “deranged lunatic.”

“More importantly, the tapes weren't deleted,” Trump said. “In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could’ve fought them. I didn't even have to give them the tapes, I don't think. I think I would have won in court. When they asked for the tapes. I said ‘sure.’ ”

The indictment does not claim the footage was deleted. It says a staffer who oversaw surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida objected to the request that was relayed to him and said he did not know how to erase the server and did not think he had the right to do so.

It’s not the first time Trump, who faces 91 criminal charges across four separate cases, has claimed he would testify in his own defense. Last week, the former president told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would “absolutely” testify, adding, “That, I look forward to.”

He did not specify to Hewitt in which case or cases he’d be willing to take the witness stand.

NBC has only released excerpts of the interview. The full interview will air Sunday morning during “Meet the Press,” Welker’s first as the show’s moderator.

In it, Trump also said it’s not likely he would pardon himself if he were elected president again.

He said he was asked in his final days in office if he wanted to pardon himself, adding that a couple of attorneys advised him he legally could. But Trump said he declined because he thought “it would look terrible.”

“I said, ‘The last thing I’d ever do is give myself a pardon,’ ” Trump said.

The former president was also asked about news Thursday that Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was indicted on charges related to allegedly lying on a form about his drug addiction while purchasing a gun.

Trump said he believes “there’s no question” there are two systems of justice.

“He had a plea deal that was the deal of the century, the art of the deal. You could write a book on it, the art of the deal,” the former president said, making a reference to his own autobiography. “And all of a sudden, that was broken up by a judge who was able to — a brilliant judge actually — who was able to see through what was happening. And it's a sad situation. I mean, nobody should be happy about this.”