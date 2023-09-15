WASHINGTON — Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announced her Senate candidacy last month, seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott. She spoke with Spectrum News about her decision to enter the race.

Mucarsel-Powell served one term in Congress from 2019 to 2021 representing the 26th Congressional District in South Florida. Born in Ecuador, she became the first South American immigrant elected to the House, but lost her seat to now Congressman Carlos Giménez.

She says the state’s "affordability crisis" is one of the top reasons she decided to seek office again, this time for the Senate.

“I can tell you that as an immigrant who came here at the age of 14, my mother brought my sisters and I looking for opportunities, knowing that anyone can make it here in this incredible country," she said. "If you work hard, it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, and I've been talking to so many Florida families that are struggling in the state of Florida, those opportunities are disappearing so quickly, for so many families."

She points to property insurance as one example of rising costs she says are driving nurses and teachers out of the state. She believes more can be done at the federal level to address affordable health care and housing.

“When I was in Congress, I actually worked very closely with a couple of organizations to make sure that they received funding so that they can address the affordable housing crisis that we've been facing here in the state,” she said.

If she wins the Democratic nomination, Mucarsel-Powell will face a tough race against Scott, who is not facing a well-known primary challenger.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election by wide margins in 2022.

And, Republicans now have about half-a-million more registered voters than Democrats in Florida. But, Mucarsel-Powell believes Florida is still a “swing state” and has railed against the state’s six week abortion ban.

“This is not a red state. It's not a blue state," she said. "We need balance. We need unity. We need to reject the extremism coming from both sides. And that's why I truly believe that this state is ready for change."

Mucarsel-Powell has hit Scott on his proposal to sunset federal legislation after five years. Originally it did not outline exceptions for Medicare and Social Security, but after fierce criticism, he amended it to protect those two benefit programs.

Mucarsel-Powell also contends that Scott often aligns himself with the more conservative members of his party.

“He's been voting no every single time a bipartisan bill that would help Florida families address the cost of living," she said. "He has voted against those bills with other Republicans supporting, and he has been siding with the most extreme wing of the house caucus, the Freedom Caucus."

Upon Mucarsell-Powell’s entrance to the race, Scott’s team called her a “failed Congressional candidate.” Scott’s campaign communications director said, “Former Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell is a radical socialist who voted 100% of the time with Nancy Pelosi during her short tenure in Congress.”

After losing her seat in the House, Mucarsel-Powell worked as a senior advisor to Giffords, an organization seeking to end gun violence. It’s an issue that’s personal to Mucarsel-Powell because she lost her own dad to gun violence. She says curbing gun violence will be another focus of her campaign.