As House Republican leaders on Capitol Hill forge ahead on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, New York’s frontline Republicans — who represent congressional districts Biden won in 2020 — are largely lining up in support of the investigatory step.

“I want to see facts. I don't want to come to any conclusions,” Rep. Nick LaLota told reporters Tuesday.

“The people I represent in upstate New York have seen corruption in New York. So they often want us to be sure that we're providing the appropriate oversight,” Rep. Marc Molinaro said.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the inquiry will focus on alleged abuse of power, obstruction and corruption by the president. Republicans have yet to present evidence that the president profited off his son’s business deals or was influenced by them.

Rep. Brandon Williams argues an inquiry gives the House greater power to investigate.

“It's the only tool that allows us to get the information that we need, like the bank records. And I wish that the administration was more forthcoming,” Williams said.

Their embrace of the inquiry does not necessarily mean they are ready to take the next step of voting to impeach.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, who represents a district Biden won by nearly 15 points, said he looks forward to “thoroughly reviewing the facts,” but said a decision on impeachment itself — in effect, accusing Biden of a high crime or misdemeanor — is “premature.”

Rep. Mike Lawler said the House had not yet met the “high bar” of impeachment.

Regardless, Democrats stand ready to pounce, as they look to flip these congressional districts into the blue column next year, inching them closer to winning control of the House.

At a press conference Tuesday, House Democratic leader and Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries declared that “there are no moderates left in the House Republican Conference.”

“They talk a good game, but at the end of the day, they all do the same exact thing: Bend the knee to Donald Trump,” Jeffries said.

North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, who is tasked with ensuring the House stays in Republican hands in the next election cycle as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, dismissed a question about whether he is concerned an impeachment inquiry could have electoral consequences in New York’s frontline districts.

“I think people in New York want to know the facts. They want to see transparency. If the president's innocent, then let's get the facts out,” Hudson said.

When asked how it could play back home in his Long Island district, LaLota said he “didn't get here worried about politics.”

“I'm interested in doing the right thing. And that I think will keep me here as long as possible,” LaLota said.