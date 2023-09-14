Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed three bills into law dealing with workers' rights, her office announced.

One of the pieces of legislation requires employers to give notice to their employees that they are eligible for unemployment insurance whenever the employer makes a permanent or temporary separation of the employee or reduces hours to a point that the employee qualifies for total or partial unemployment.

Another prohibits employers from requesting or requiring username, login information, and passwords of personal accounts as a condition of hiring, as a condition of employment, or for use in a disciplinary action.

The third requires the state Department of Labor to provide notice to unemployment applicants of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) and the special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children (WIC).

“New York workers are the engines behind our robust economy and my administration will continue taking action to uplift them,” Hochul said in a statement. “This legislative package will provide workers across New York State with fair wages and allow them to support themselves, their families, and our local economies.”

This comes after Hochul signed bills into law last week also aimed to protect employees in the workplace.