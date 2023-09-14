As the deadline nears for federal legislators to strike a budget deal before a government shutdown, President Joe Biden is making the case that his economic plan trumps that of House Republicans.

“House Republicans have understandably been reluctant to tout the MAGAnomics Budget — but the White House is going to spend much of this fall doing it for them,” White House senior advisor Anita Dunn said in a memo released Thursday.

The memo outlined the Biden administration’s expectations for the fall: a clash between “Bidenomics” (the adopted nomenclature for Biden’s economic playbook) and “MAGAnomics” (White House shorthand for the GOP’s budget plans that they say seek to slash spending across the federal government).

The document, as previous memos have stated, knocks House Republican leadership for sponsoring “partisan appropriations bills” that slash federal spending in numerous departments and play into far-right culture war targets, like the Pentagon’s abortion health care policy and programs researching climate change and clean energy.

“Despite spending the months since then crisscrossing the country claiming credit for Bidenomics projects they voted to block, House Republicans have remained conspicuously quiet about their MAGAnomics Budget — and it’s no mystery why,” Dunn wrote.

Among other things, the memo states that the Republican budget will slash taxes for the wealthy and big corporations; cut Social Security and Medicare benefits; and eliminate Medicare’s ability to negotiate prices, ending the cap on insulin prices that has been stuck as a feather in the Biden administration’s cap. (That GOP agenda, the memo adds, gets a tepid response from voters in poll after poll.)

The White House appears to be willing to test Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy's resolve in the face of a looming government shutdown and opposition from the GOP's far-right wing.

In August, the House Freedom Caucus vowed to oppose any spending measure that doesn't increase border security funding, doesn't address the so-called "weaponization" of the Justice Department, doesn't force changes to "woke" Department of Defense policies and doesn't cut funding to Ukraine.

Further, should McCarthy try to cross the aisle for votes to resolve a possible shutdown and pass the government's fiscal year 2024 budget, he may be at risk of losing his speakership — a role that may already be at risk, given threats from far-right Republicans who seek to impeach Biden.

The far-right HFC made it clear at a press conference on Tuesday they will not support a stopgap funding measure -- known as a continuing resolution, which McCarthy and congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle have floated -- to avoid a shutdown.

“Under no circumstances should we have a dirty CR or a clean CR, so-called, on Oct. 1, that should not be on the table,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said at a House Freedom Caucus press conference on Tuesday.

“We're not interested in a continuing resolution that continues the policies and the spending of the Biden-Schumer-Pelosi era and we're not going to vote for it,” HFC Chair Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said at Tuesday's conference.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made it clear on Tuesday that, in his view, if McCarthy puts a continuing resolution on the floor, it will lead to an effort to oust the speaker.

“Continuing resolution, motion to vacate,” Gaetz said.

Spectrum News' Maddie Gannon contributed to this report.