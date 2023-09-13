Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis argued in an interview Tuesday that 80 years of age is too old to be an effective president, taking shots at President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, both of whom are seeking to return to the White House.

What You Need To Know Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis argued in an interview Tuesday that 80 years of age is too old to be an effective president



The front-runners for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, Biden is 80 years old, and Trump is 78



DeSantis noted that many political leaders in Washington are 75 or older and said the nation’s Founding Fathers, if given another chance, “probably would’ve put an age limit on some of these offices"



Many voters who have been polled have expressed concerns about the ages of Biden and Trump, but more so with Biden

“I think that’s absolutely a legitimate concern,” DeSantis, who turns 45 on Thursday, told “CBS Evening News.” “The presidency is not a job for someone that's 80 years old. And there's nothing, you know, wrong with being 80. Obviously I'm the governor of Florida. I know a lot of people who are elderly. They're great people. But you're talking about a job where you need to give it 100%. We need an energetic president.”

The front-runners for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, Biden is 80 years old, and Trump is 78. If elected, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term. Trump would be 82.

DeSantis noted that many political leaders in Washington are 75 or older and said the nation’s Founding Fathers, if given another chance, “probably would’ve put an age limit on some of these offices.”

"I think Americans — if Biden's the Democrat nominee, I'm the Republican nominee — I think there's going to be a lot of Americans that are going to want to see a generational passing of the torch," he said.

Many voters who have been polled have expressed concerns about the ages of Biden and Trump, but more so with Biden.

A CBS News poll published this past week found that 78% of Americans believe the age of lawmakers 75 and older raises concerns about their job ability. Seventy-three percent of registered voters told a Wall Street Journal poll published earlier this month that they believe Biden is too old to run for president, while 47% said the same about Trump.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, has also been making a case for a new generation of leadership in Washington.

“We won't win the fight for the 21st century if we keep trusting politicians from the 20th century,” Haley, 51, said during a speech announcing her candidacy in February.

“America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs.”

In announcing Wednesday he won't seek reelection, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who is 76, said in a video statement: “At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

The Biden and Trump campaigns did not immediately reply to emails seeking responses to DeSantis’ comment.

Asked at a news conference in April about concerns over his age in a second term, Biden answered: “I can’t even say, I guess, how old I am. I can’t even say the number. It doesn't register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good.”

In response to The Wall Street Journal poll, Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, challenged Biden, as well as News Corp. founder Rupert Mudoch, Murdoch’s sons and Wall Street Journal executives, to mental acuity tests. News Corp. owns Dow Jones & Co., which operates The Journal.

“In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality,” Trump wrote. “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

The former president has previously floated the idea that presidential candidates of all ages should agree to take mental competency exams.

In 2020, Trump boasted in a Fox News interview about passing a cognitive test he took two years earlier. That test is designed to detect mild cognitive impairment, such as the onset of dementia.