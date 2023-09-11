Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Sunday called on Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to end his monthslong blockade on military promotions.

Since February, Tuberville has single-handedly held up all military confirmations in protest of a Pentagon policy offering time off and travel reimbursements for service members who need to go out of state for abortions following the Supreme Court’s ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade.

As a result, nearly 300 candidates for promotions have been left waiting, and three of the five military branches — the Army, Navy and Marine Corps — lack Senate-confirmed staff chiefs, leaving acting officials with limited powers in place.

“We don't need to be using military families as political pawns,” Haley said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That's a mistake. These military members and families, they sacrifice enough.”

Haley, however, sided with Tuberville in criticizing the Defense Department’s policy on abortions.

“Department of Defense never should have done this,” Haley said. “I disagree with it, and I will put an end to it as president. You have to go through Congress… We have three branches of government for a reason. You can't slip something in there like that and think that Congress is not going to be upset.”

Also speaking on “State of the Union,” McCaul said Tuberville’s blockade is “paralyzing the Department of Defense.”

“The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months — I understand maybe promotions, but nominations — is paralyzing the Department of Defense,” McCaul said. “I think that is a national security problem and a national security issue, and I really wish he would reconsider this.”

McCaul said lawmakers are working on “this abortion issue” in the next National Defense Authorization Act.

Tuberville has continued to defend his strategy. He has insisted it is not hurting the military.

“Nobody has told them [the Pentagon] no in three years, OK,” Tuberville told Fox News last week. “They're not used to saying, ‘What, you mean we can't get our way here?’ They're not getting their way.”

Tuberville, as well as Haley, have noted the Senate can vote on the promotions individually rather than all at once. The Alabama senator argued Democrats are opposed to that because “they don’t want bad votes.”

Tuberville said his office has vetted all 300 or so nominees and he has concerns about a “huge percentage of them.”

“All they wanted to do is … check boxes, talk about DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion],” he told Fox News “Everything’s about equity.”

Democrats say voting individually on nominations could tie up the Senate floor for months. Tuberville said voting on each candidate would take about three hours.

Haley, meanwhile, argued the Senate must “do their job.”

“Show your true grit by going out there and saying, 'fine, if you all are going to play the military for the pawns like this, let's go member by member,'” she said. “Let's make them pay the price.”

Last week, the secretaries of the Army, Navy and Air Force said Tuberville’s blockade is eroding “the foundation of America’s enduring military advantage,” placing strain on military officers, their families and organizations, and putting national security at risk.

While Haley and McCaul represent some pushback against Tuberville from within his own party, the Alabama senator told Fox News he’s “getting more and more” support from Republican leadership.