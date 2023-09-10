California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Sunday he would appoint an ‘interim’ senator to Sen. Diane Feinstein’s seat if the 90-year-old Democrat can’t serve her full term. It’s the first time the governor has explicitly laid out such a plan.

What You Need To Know California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Sunday he would appoint an ‘interim’ senator to Sen. Diane Feinstein’s seat if the 90-year-old Democrat can’t serve her full term



He said doesn’t want to tip the scales for any of the candidates vying to replace Feinstein next year



Previously, Newsom had said he would appoint a Black woman if the seat opened up before the 2024 elections. On Sunday, he reupped that pledge



In that poll, 51% of Californians -- including 64% of Democrats in the heavily blue state -- said they would prefer Newsom to appoint “someone prepared to run for a full term in 2024.” Only 25% of those surveyed said they wanted an interim appointee who wouldn’t run for the seat

He revealed his strategy on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” saying he doesn’t want to tip the scales for any of the candidates vying to replace Feinstein next year. The six-term senator said she won’t run for another term amid recent health issues and questions about her ability to continue to serve effectively.

“I don’t want to get involved in the primary,” Newsom said. “It would be unfair to the Democrats that have worked their tail off. That primary is just a matter of months away. I don’t want to tip the balance of that.”

Previously, Newsom had said he would appoint a Black woman if the seat opened up before the 2024 elections. Oakland-area Rep. Barbara Lee, a Black woman campaigning to replace Feinstein, was tied for third in a UC-Berkeley/LA Times poll released this week -- trailing her fellow House Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter.

The campaigns of Feinstein, Lee, Schiff and Porter did not immediately return requests for comment.

In that poll, 51% of Californians -- including 64% of Democrats in the heavily blue state -- said they would prefer Newsom to appoint “someone prepared to run for a full term in 2024.” Only 25% of those surveyed said they wanted an interim appointee who wouldn’t run for the seat.

“​​I don't want to make another appointment. I don't think the people of California want me to make another appointment,” he said.

California’s other U.S. Senator, Alex Padilla, was appointed by Newsom to replace Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 and was elected to a full term in 2022. Harris was the only Black woman in the Senate at the time, and there are currently none serving in Congress' upper chamber. Advocates urged Newsom to appoint a Black woman to replace her, which resulted in the California Democrat making a promise to do so after appointing Padilla. On Sunday, Newsom reupped that pledge.

"I abide by what I’ve said very publicly," he said Sunday.

“We hope we never have to make this decision, but I abide by what I've said very publicly on a consistent basis,” the governor said.

He also said he has no interest in running for the Senate seat himself in 2024.

Newsom admitted on Sunday he “has no objectivity whatsoever” when it comes to Feinstein, who he said he believed was capable of serving out the rest of his term. The governor said he’s known Feinstein “since I was a kid” and interned for her in college.

“I’m the most subjective human being in the world on this topic. I have no objectivity whatsoever,” Newsom said. “I’m the last person to ask.”

“Her staff is still extraordinarily active and we wish her only the best,” he added.

The governor admitted the senator might not be attending town halls and other public events, but wouldn’t say if the largest state in the union was losing out on sufficient representation because of Feinstein’s decreased activity.

Feinstein was hospitalized in February with shingles -- missing months of votes -- and returned to the hospital again briefly last month after a fall in her San Francisco home. Recent gaffes in committee hearings and forgetful responses to the press in Washington have sparked debate within her own party over her cognitive abilities and whether she should continue to serve.

The California Senate primary is nonpartisan, meaning all candidates compete against each other regardless of party affiliation. It’s scheduled for March 5, 2023.