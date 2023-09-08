Legal battles over the last few weeks have delayed the opening of some retail cannabis dispensaries in New York.

So officials are providing members of the legal adult-use-cannabis community a place to voice their concerns over a rocky rollout of the industry.

The state Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis will be holding its first public hearing on the implementation of legal cannabis.

Industry leaders and regulatory agencies will provide testimony as lawmakers look to be transparent in the process that's led to this point.

"If we're going to right this ship, we're going to need to make real concrete policy solutions," said Democratic state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, of Rochester. "And that will be important not just for licensees or applicants, but it will send a message that New York is truly ready to open adult-use cannabis."

The hearing is set for Oct. 30 and will be open to the public.