New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation into law aimed to protect employees in the workplace, the governor's office said Wednesday.

One measure prohibits employers from disciplining employees who decide not to participate in meetings about the employer's political or religious views.

Another piece makes wage theft a form of larceny and lets prosecutors seek stronger criminal pentalties against employers who steal wages from their workers.

And a part of the legislation increases the minimum benefits for workers' compensation for low-wage workers who are injured and are unable to work.

“This legislation will help to ensure that all New Yorkers receive the benefits and protections that allow them to work with dignity,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration is committed to making our state the most worker-friendly state in the nation, and I thank the bill sponsors for their partnership in our mission to establish the strongest and most robust protections right here in New York.”