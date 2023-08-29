X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, said Tuesday it is expanding its content moderation staff in an effort to combat election interference.

In a blog post, the company said it’s aiming to strike a balance between allowing open political debate and rooting out harmful content that could intimidate or trick people into not voting.

X said it will label posts that violate its Civic Integrity Policy and limit their reach.

The company also said it will continue to use its “Community Notes” feature on political posts. The notes allow contributors to add context to posts that might be false or misleading. According to X, people are on average are 30% less likely to agree with a post after reading a Community Note about it and are less likely to share the post.

Paid political posts are eligible for Community Notes, the company stressed.

“X shouldn't determine the truthfulness of disputed information; rather, we should empower our users to express their opinions and openly debate during elections, in line with our commitment to protecting freedom of expression,” the blog post said.

The platform also announced it will allow political ads, but added it will prohibit false or misleading content, including information intended to undermine public confidence in an elections. The company said it will also provide an advertising transparency center where people can review political ads, and the platform will implement a robust screening process to ensure the groups and campaigns placing the ads are eligible.

For the 2020 presidential election, Twitter banned political advertising over concerns about misinformation. Last year, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, which he rebranded as X last month.

“Our work is ongoing,” X said in the blog post. “These increased investments in people, policy and product will further ensure our communities have access to open, accurate and safe political discourse on X.”

Following the 2016 presidential election, the U.S. intelligence community and Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that Russia interfered in the race in an effort to help Donald Trump get elected in part by using social media to spread disinformation.

In 2020, Trump repeatedly used Twitter to make false claims about widespread election fraud until the platform banned him following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Musk reinstated Trump’s account last November, but the former president did not post again until he shared his arrest mug shot last week.

After taking over, Musk loosened content rules and laid off about 80% of the company’s staff, including reportedly hundreds who worked on content moderation. Multiple studies have found that misinformation and hate speech has increased since the sale.