New York this week will raise the tax on cigarettes by $1 a pack, making the state one of the most expensive places in the country to buy cigarettes.

Effective Friday, Sept. 1, the cigarette tax will be raised from $4.35 to $5.35 a pack.

The tax increase was part of New York’s $229 billion budget plan approved this spring.

It comes at a time when the state has seen a steep decline over the last several decades in tobacco usage. But smoking continues at higher rates among low-income people and people of color.

The state has also in recent years sought to limit youth smoking. The minimum age to purchase tobacco products was increased from 18 to 21 in 2019 while e-cigarette regulations have also increased.

Conveince store organizations decried the tax increase, arguing it would just further expand the illicit marketplace.