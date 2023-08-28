Labor unions are responsible for employees they represent being paid 10% to 15% more, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department.

The report is the most comprehensive ever look a the role labor unions play in the American economy, the department said.

“This report reinforces what President [Joe] Biden and I have always known to be true: Union workers make our middle class and our entire economy more strong,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during a call Monday with reporters. “And that is why we are leading proudly the most pro-union administration in America's history.”

The research also found union members are more likely than their nonunion counterparts to have fringe benefits — such as paid time off, retirement benefits, medical benefits and life insurance. For instance, more than 90% of union workers receive paid sick leave, compared to 77% of nonunion workers.

And unions have helped secure better workplace procedures, including grievance policies and predictable scheduling, according to the report.

The better pay and conditions created by unions have even spilled over to nonunion workers, the report found. For example, companies that do not have to negotiate with unions have raised their wages and improved workplace safety to try to remain more competitive.

Labor unions, with diverse demographics among their memberships, also are helping disadvantaged people receive more equal pay and give them the resources needed to acquire job skills or start businesses, according to the report.

Overall, unions today are helping overcome some decades-old challenges that include stagnant wages and the rising costs of owning or renting a home, health care and education, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

“These findings challenge arguments that unions hold back growth,” Yellen said.

Conducting the report, which relies largely on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, was among more than 70 recommendations the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, chaired by Harris, made last year to Biden to strengthen support for unionizing.

Other measures being taken by Biden and his administration include prioritizing legislation protecting the right to organize, signing executive orders to promote the rights of federal employees to collectively bargain and requiring the use of project labor agreements on certain federal construction projects, and working to ensure employees know their rights when it comes to organizing.

“Union workers have been the backbone of America's middle class, and yet, for too long, the contributions of union workers have not been fully appreciated,” Harris said.

The report comes amid some high-profile standoffs between unions and employers. Among them, the United Auto Workers voted to authorize a strike if deals with Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis are not agreed to by Sept. 14. Meanwhile, film and TV writers and actors have been on strike for months.

Spectrum News reached out two organizations known to be critical of labor unions for comment on the report but had not immediately receive replies.