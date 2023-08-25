Within hours of former President Donald Trump being booked at the Fulton County Jail Thursday evening for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his campaign started selling merchandise with his mug shot.

The instantly infamous image of a scowling Trump is now emblazoned on $34 T-shirts and $25 coffee mugs with the words “never surrender!" on the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

The former president used the same statement to mark his return to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, when he posted his mug shot with the caption, “Election Interference,” “Never surrender!” and “DonaldJTrump.com.”

His X post has been retweeted more than 360,000 times and liked by 1.1 million people since it was first posted at about 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. It was hist first post on the platform since new owner Elon Musk reinstated his account; Trump had previously said he was happy using his Truth Social platform, which he launched while he was barred from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On the official campaign website for his 2024 presidential bid, Trump said, “I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME” and that “I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA.”

Trump is the first U.S. president to have his mug shot taken. It instantly went viral, prompting the hashtag #TrumpMugshot and #OrangeIsTheNewOrange to trend on X.

Other products being sold by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee featuring Trump's mug shot include a $12 bumper sticker and a set of two beverage coolers for $15.

Multiple sellers with the online retailer, Etsy, are also selling Trump mug shot merch. Some feature the image with his booking number. Others are adding their own slogans, such as “make mugshots great again!” or “not guilty.”