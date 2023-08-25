WASHINGTON, D.C. — Since the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, student survivor David Hogg has become one of the nation’s most prominent advocates against gun violence as a co-founder of the organization March for Our Lives.

This spring Hogg, now 23, graduated from Harvard, and he’s just launched his latest endeavor, Leaders We Deserve, a political action committee.

"Leaders We Deserve is a grassroots organization dedicated to helping elect more young people, not only to places like (Congress), but especially to state legislatures in places like Florida, Texas, North Carolina and others where young people are under attack a lot of the time," Hogg said.

The PAC will focus on supporting “progressive candidates who are 30 years old and under for State Legislature, and 35 years old and under for Congress."

Leaders We Deserve is co-founded by Kevin Lata, who was U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost's campaign manager during the 2022 midtem elections. Frost is the first Gen Z member of Congress.

"We're really here to try to support candidates like Maxwell Frost, who was a former member of March For Our Lives, a student organizer that had been working for over a decade since he was 15 years old, to fight gun violence. And now he's in (Congress)," Hogg said.

Hogg says gun reform will be a “major part” of the Leaders We Deserve platform, although he admits “Gen Z is not a single issue voting generation.”

"We're really prioritizing issues that our generation has to care about whether it's gun violence, criminal justice reform, protecting democracy or protecting abortion rights as well," Hogg said.

Since launching this month, he said Leaders We Deserve has raised more than $100,000.