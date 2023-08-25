The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign launched an ad Friday to highlight Republicans’ stance on abortion. The 60-second spot follows Wednesday’s GOP debate, during which several candidates advocated a national abortion ban.

What You Need To Know The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign launched an ad Friday to highlight Republicans' stance on abortion



The 60-second spot is called "These Guys," and features quotes from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott



The digital ad will run for two weeks in battleground states

Titled “These Guys,” the new ad quotes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis saying during the debate, “I believe in a culture of life,” and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who pledged to “literally sign the most conservative, pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress.” It also quotes former President Donald Trump claiming responsibility for overturning Roe v. Wade and advocating punishment for women who obtain abortions.

“Reproductive healthcare decisions are among the most personal you will ever make,” the ad says with a female voiceover. “They are choices that should be made by you and your doctor. The last people who should be involved are these guys.”

Part of a four-month, $25 million ad campaign that will run in key battleground states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, “These Guys” will run for two weeks on digital platforms, including YouTube and Connected TV.

“On Wednesday, MAGA Republicans came to the debate stage and boasted about their support to strip women of the right to make their own healthcare decisions,” Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law.”

“These Guys” concludes by saying President Biden and Vice President Harris “are determined to restore Roe v. Wade, and they will never allow a national abortion ban to become law as long as they are in office.”

Rodriguez said the ad is the first of several that will highlight MAGA Republicans’ “extreme, losing positions” throughout the 2024 campaign cycle.