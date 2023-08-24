Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered to Georgia authorities at the Fulton County jail on Thursday to face two charges in the racketeering investigation by local prosecutors there into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Meadows was booked on $100,000 bond, according to jail records. He joins the ranks of Trump allies including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and attorney Sidney Powell who have already surrendered to Georgia officials. Trump said he plans to surrender later on Thursday.

The four-term North Carolina congressman and Trump's last chief of staff attempted to have his case moved to federal court, a move vehemently opposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. On Wednesday, a federal judge said Meadows would have to surrender regardless of the outcome of that appeal, which is expected to be heard next week.

Meadows was charged with soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer and violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.