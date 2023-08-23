Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that his pre-taped interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson will be posted online Wednesday night, the same night of the first Republican presidential primary debate.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. “SPARKS WILL FLY.” ENJOY!"



The interview is expected to appear on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where Carlson has been posting monologues and interviews since Fox News fired him in April



Trump is skipping the debate, citing his large lead in the polls

It's unclear if the former president meant that the interview will be posted at 9 p.m. Eastern time. That is also the starting time of the debate in Milwaukee, which Trump is skipping. His campaign did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

Fox News is hosting Wednesday’s debate.

Trump has cited his large lead in the polls for sitting out the debate. Despite being indicted four times in five months, the former president is polling at 52% nationally, according to FiveThirtyEight’s polling average. His closest competitor is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is averaging 14.5% in polls.

The interview will divert at least some attention away from the debate stage, where Trump is expected to be the target of attacks by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and potentially others.