The attorney charged by Georgia prosecutors with helping mastermind former President Donald Trump’s fake elector strategy has agreed to a $100,000 bond, according to a court filing.

Facing nine charges of criminal conspiracy, filing false documents and violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, John Eastman agreed to the $100,000 bond Monday.

The agreement, signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, requires Eastman to report to pretrial supervision every 30 days, not communicate with witnesses or his fellow co-defendants except through counsel, and not intimidate co-defendants or witnesses



Prosecutors say they must all surrender to authorities by Aug. 25

Eastman’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A well-credentialed and once-respected conservative legal mind, Eastman is charged with soliciting Georgia officials and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to assist in a plot to create a new slate of electors to represent Georgia in the 2020 Electoral College process. The goal, prosecutors allege, would be to illegally replace the electors assigned to vote for Joe Biden, who won the presidential election in the state, with a fake slate that would vote for Trump and hand his campaign Georgia’s Electoral College votes.

Eastman also urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to overrule Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Instead, Pence consulted a prominent conservative movement figure and longtime federal judge, J. Michael Luttig, and ultimately agreed with his assessment that the office of the vice president did not have that authority.

Eastman is a former clerk of Luttig’s, who referred to the attorney as a “brilliant constitutional scholar” until he participated in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Also on Monday, Atlanta-area bail bondsman Scott Hall agreed to a $10,000 bond, according to court record. He is being charged for his alleged involvement in seizing voting information from Dominion Voting Systems in a small, southern Georgia county. Dominion Voting Systems was at the center of many right-wing conspiracies connected to the 2020 presidential election and settled a lawsuit with Fox News in April for $787.5 million after alleging the network defamed the company by promoting lies about Dominion and the election.

Attorneys for Hall could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eastman and Hall are two of the 19 defendants, including Trump, charged in the Georgia RICO case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.