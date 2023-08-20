Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson both say they have now qualified for the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Hutchinson said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that his campaign had reached both the donor and polling thresholds set by the Republican National Committee to lock down their spot on the debate stage. The RNC did not immediately return a request for comment on whether they planned on including Hutchinson or Johnson.

“The debate is going to be exciting and very important,” Hutchinson said. “As I've been in Iowa, people are waiting to make decisions and a debate will be an important part of how they factor in who's going to be our next nominee.”

Hutchinson said he will also sign the pledge to support the eventual nominee regardless of who they are, another qualification set forth by the RNC, but he emphasized he would do so under the belief former President Donald Trump will not be his party’s nominee for the third cycle in a row. The former Arkansas governor and George W. Bush administration alumnus has run a campaign in opposition of Trump, the race’s frontrunner.

“I'm confident that Donald Trump is not going to be the nominee of the party. And I've always supported the nominee. So I'm gonna sign the pledge,” Hutchinson said. “I’m sure the question will come up in the debate, so stay tuned for that.”

Johnson, a longtime Michigan auto industry entrepreneur, also said last week he qualified for the debate after receiving 1% or higher in two national polls and two early state primary polls within 24 hours. He previously had not registered higher than 1% in polls believed to meet the RNC’s qualifications.

The self-funded candidate reached the 40,000 donor threshold earlier this month, according to his campaign. One tactic he used is to offer $10 gas gift cards to any donor who gave his campaign at least $1. The millionaire has already spent around $10 million on his longshot effort and told Spectrum News he could see himself spending as much as $40 million.

“We all know that the election really starts on the stage,” Johnson told Spectrum News earlier this month. “And that is where you have to be because that debate stage begins the race.”

So far nine candidates are believed to have qualified for the debate, including Trump, who reportedly plans to skip the debate and instead post to social media an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the debate airs on Carlson’s former network.

The other candidates include former Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to Politico’s debate tracker.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also said he qualified, but officials from the RNC told the Associated Press on Friday he had not yet reached their thresholds, which include at least 1% in three high-quality national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.

Previewing his debate strategy, Johnson said “everybody knows that I’m almost singularly focused on the economy” and that he will center his remarks on his “Two Cents” plan, which would require federal agencies to cut two cents of every dollar they have in their budgets.

Hutchinson said on Sunday he will aim to highlight his differences with the other candidates on the stage as they vie to be the alternative to Trump, who far and away leads the field in public polling.

“I know we want it to be civil but let me tell you, it's going to be a vigorous exchange. And it's important because there's difference between the candidates,” Hutchinson said. “Donald Trump will be in the background because every candidate needs to state what their position is on Donald Trump, whether in his actions on Jan. 6, [2021] and talk about the differences for our future.”

Hutchinson also said he was not concerned the Republican Party would repeat 2016, when it failed to coalesce around a non-Trump candidate.

“I don't see that happening. First of all, it's really early. talked to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire, and they're gonna be late deciding,” he said. “Everybody needs to be patient, including the media, as to let this unfold over the next three or four months. And the right alternative to Donald Trump will surface.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.