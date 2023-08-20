With the first debate of the Republican primary season just days away, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign announced it will spend $25 million on ads in key swing states to draw a contrast with the GOP agenda.

The ads will air over the next 16 weeks on television and digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram with a specific focus on President Biden’s manufacturing policies and appeals to Black and Hispanic voters. The campaign also said the ads will air during the NFL's opening weekend and baseball’s World Series.

“Every action, every policy for Joe Biden is about ‘who.’ And since he’s taken office, unemployment in our community has been cut and half,” a narrator says in an ad targeted at Hispanic voters, highlighting Biden’s economic agenda and cuts to insulin costs. “The ‘who’ President Joe Biden is fighting for isn’t the rich and powerful, it’s us.”

The ad buy, billed as “the largest overall buy for a reelection campaign at this point in time ever” by Biden’s campaign, will target voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — including Milwaukee, the site of the first Republican National Committee debate on Wednesday and where Republicans will host their nominating convention next summer.

The campaign will also air targeted ads in Florida aiming to woo Hispanic voters in the state.

Another ad, titled “Fought Back,” spends a full minute weaving a narrative about Biden’s role in the country’s economic recovery after the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s part of Democrats’ push to reframe the discussion about the economy in light of Biden’s low poll numbers when it comes to his handling of the economy.

“It was the worst pandemic. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. But America fought back,” a narrator says. “Joe Biden passed historic laws to rebuild the country, but he knows that it’s the American people who are the heroes of this story.”

The ad heralds record-low unemployment and rattles off a list of investments the Biden administration and Congress have made in “small towns and big cities,” including manufacturing industries, computer chips, and clean energy technologies.

“There are some who say America is failing. Not Joe Biden,” a narrator reads over a clip of former President Donald Trump, the GOP’s 2024 frontrunner. “He believes our best days are ahead because he believes in the American people.”

Biden’s campaign said the ad is designed to contrast “Biden’s optimistic vision of America, and MAGA Republicans’ dark and divisive picture of our nation.”

In a pair of recent polls, Biden’s approval rating on his handling of the economy was in the mid-30s. In an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week, his numbers were poor even among Democrats -- 65%. In a CNN poll earlier this month, 52% of Americans said they think the economy is getting worse, with 37% approving of Biden’s economic performance and 30% in favor of his handling of inflation. Just 26% of independents told CNN pollsters they approved of his work to address inflation.

Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are slated to hold a press conference in Milwaukee ahead of the debate on Wednesday, “where America will be introduced to the most extreme slate of candidates in history,” the campaign said in a statement.

DNC chair Jamie Harrison, Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, Madison, Wis., Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway, and Wisconsin’s Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler are expected to speak.

“As Republicans head to the debate stage next week to put on display their extreme and out-of-touch positions, we are investing in reaching Americans across the country with President Biden and Vice President Harris’ message for the middle class and for Americans’ fundamental freedoms,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, in a statement. “While Republicans duke it out in Milwaukee over their divisive and unpopular agenda, President Biden is amplifying his winning message and leadership as a president for all Americans.”