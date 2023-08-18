WASHINGTON, D.C. — Since the House January 6th Committee, which former Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy served on wrapped up its work in December, former President Donald Trump has been indicted four times. The last two of those indictments – in Washington, D.C. and in Atlanta – involved Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the focus of the committee’s investigation.

"I think the January 6th Committee did play a fairly significant role. Many of the facts that were laid out in the indictments follow the overall narrative that the January 6th Committee presented in our series of hearings as well as in our report," Murphy said.

Murphy says Trump’s recent effort to delay the DC trial is “par for the course.”

"In fact, the January 6th Committee ran into some of these issues as well," she said. "Folks who … had been involved in January 6th, knew that they could run out the clock on the January 6th Committee and so many of them did not cooperate. They didn't have that luxury with the Department of Justice."

Murphy, a moderate Democrat, surprised many by opting not to seek re-election in 2022. She said she wanted to spend more time with her children, and that redistricting played no role in her decision.

Democrats in Florida went from having eleven seats in Congress to eight after the midterm elections. Republicans currenlty have about half-a-million more registered voters in the state.

"It takes maybe a cycle or two to rebuild if you're super focused and super coordinated," she said. "And, you know, that sometimes isn't the strong suit of the Democratic Party. But we do need to understand that races are won on the quality of your candidate and on building the machine, not just on the on year, but continuing to build the political machine that's necessary to win elections."

In addition to spending more time with her family, Murphy is doing some advisory work. Murphy doesn’t rule out seeing office again at some point, saying, "Who knows what the future chapters hold?"